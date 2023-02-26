Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.30.

NeuroPace Stock Up 0.2 %

NeuroPace stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $123.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 11.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeuroPace Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NeuroPace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeuroPace by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NeuroPace by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,188,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeuroPace by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

