Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.14-$5.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Lamar Advertising also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.14-5.21 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LAMR traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.87. The company had a trading volume of 665,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,356. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $119.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.26.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

