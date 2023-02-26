Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.14-5.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17. Lamar Advertising also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.14-$5.21 EPS.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of LAMR traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.87. The stock had a trading volume of 665,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $119.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.20 and its 200 day moving average is $96.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Stories

