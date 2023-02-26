Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95 to $5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Lantheus also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.95-$5.10 EPS.

Lantheus Stock Up 3.5 %

LNTH opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $87.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 212.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lantheus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at $354,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

