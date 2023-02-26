LCX Price Tops $0.11 (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. LCX has a market capitalization of $83.75 million and approximately $798,703.01 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LCX has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LCX token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.60 or 0.00416566 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,529.22 or 0.28157134 BTC.

About LCX

LCX’s launch date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

