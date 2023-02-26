Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.20. Leju shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 2,673 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leju in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

