LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $42-45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.93 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.20 EPS.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $349,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Man Group plc raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

