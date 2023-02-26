LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.60 million-$45.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.93 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.20 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LMAT stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.29. 203,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,709. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,562,000 after acquiring an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

