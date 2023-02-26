Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-$6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Life Storage also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-6.95 EPS.

Life Storage Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LSI traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,353. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

LSI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Life Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.20.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 29,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $2,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading

