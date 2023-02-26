Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.90. Life Storage also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.75-$6.95 EPS.

LSI opened at $119.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.66. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Life Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.20.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Life Storage by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 562.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

