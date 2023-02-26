Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock Position Trimmed by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Lincoln National by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Lincoln National by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Lincoln National by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lincoln National Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on LNC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

LNC stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $69.91.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is -13.60%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

