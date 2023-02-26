LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. LKQ also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.90-4.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82. LKQ has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at $269,373,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock worth $161,084,516. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 558,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 453,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

