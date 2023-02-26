LMR Partners LLP Buys New Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDYN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,371,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,724,000 after acquiring an additional 42,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,111,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $24.27.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

