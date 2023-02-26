LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 16,212 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,212 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

RRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

