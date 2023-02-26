LMR Partners LLP Has $355,000 Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 80.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Fate Therapeutics

FATE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $240,552.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $240,552.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $38,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,470 shares in the company, valued at $678,422.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Further Reading

