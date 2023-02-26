LMR Partners LLP Invests $493,000 in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 49.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NorthWestern by 42.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,792,000 after acquiring an additional 711,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth approximately $13,053,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 75.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 489,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after buying an additional 210,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 753.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 232,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 205,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.73 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

