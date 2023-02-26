LMR Partners LLP Raises Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS stock opened at $112.22 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $124.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.21.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

