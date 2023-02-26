Locus Chain (LOCUS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $623,099.55

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $85.77 million and $623,099.55 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

