Locus Chain (LOCUS) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $80.38 million and approximately $503,145.45 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

