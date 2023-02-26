Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,321 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after acquiring an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 312.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,780,000 after buying an additional 589,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,148.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 483,676 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,350,000 after buying an additional 468,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 151.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,052 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 255,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 212.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 302,903 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after buying an additional 206,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $78.09.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Featured Articles

