Lumi Credits Price Reaches $0.0058 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $424.60 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

