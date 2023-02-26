LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,213 shares of company stock worth $1,007,992. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 49,983 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $96.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average of $85.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

