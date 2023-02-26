M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. reduced its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

M/I Homes Trading Down 0.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

M/I Homes stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.89. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $64.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $501,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $249,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 8,500 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,147 shares of company stock worth $2,404,310. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About M/I Homes

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.