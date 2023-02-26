Macfarlane Group’s (MACF) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Macfarlane Group Stock Performance

LON MACF opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.31) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 103.19. Macfarlane Group has a 12-month low of GBX 85.20 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 135 ($1.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75. The company has a market cap of £171.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,205.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Macfarlane Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Bob McLellan acquired 13,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £14,111.78 ($16,993.95). Insiders own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

