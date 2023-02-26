Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 1,312,603 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 132.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,305,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312,603 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $198,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

