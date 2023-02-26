Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 98,568 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,568 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $176,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Black Hills by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 0.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Black Hills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Black Hills by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.11. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKH. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

