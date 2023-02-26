Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,933,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630,109 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 6.39% of Pacira BioSciences worth $156,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,965,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,588,000 after buying an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 168.9% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,678,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,125,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,910,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,662,000 after acquiring an additional 67,892 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

PCRX stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

