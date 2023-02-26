Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $145.80 Million Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,084,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,913 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.46% of ON worth $145,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ON by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,999,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,302,000 after buying an additional 17,190,987 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of ON by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at about $28,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,311,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $16,220,000. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ONON. Williams Trading lowered shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on ON from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

ON Price Performance

ON Company Profile

NYSE ONON opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.