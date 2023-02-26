Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $160.37 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,131,375 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 15,970 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 4.37% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $160,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.39. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $78.09.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LPX. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Featured Stories

