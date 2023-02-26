Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $163.64 Million Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,351,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Werner Enterprises worth $163,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 317.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 520.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 184.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

WERN stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

WERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

