Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $195.95 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,528,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,336 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $195,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.0% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CLX opened at $154.03 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $160.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.