Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,551 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Progressive worth $176,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Progressive by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,540,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $143.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.47.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Progressive

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,863.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,863.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,032 shares of company stock worth $7,467,138 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.14.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading

