Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 161,030 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Amphenol worth $186,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 44.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Down 1.4 %

Amphenol stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.