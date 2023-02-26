Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 948,593 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,826,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948,593 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.32% of Valley National Bancorp worth $181,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $741,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $11.71 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $518.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

