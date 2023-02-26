Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,104 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $149,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
