Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,104 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $149,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 231.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.15.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

