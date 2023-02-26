Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 5,642 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of CrowdStrike worth $140,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $172.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.68.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $117.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.41. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.