Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,522,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,551 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $176,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 36,490 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,160,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $4,961,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.14.

Progressive Stock Down 0.4 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.47. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $143.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,032 shares of company stock worth $7,467,138. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Articles

