Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.1 %

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $276.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.38. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $315.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $8,224,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total value of $1,919,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $8,224,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,489 shares of company stock worth $20,414,070 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,616,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,148,000 after buying an additional 167,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,756,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 92,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after buying an additional 52,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

