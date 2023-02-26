Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $714.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.16. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 31,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

