Mammoth Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $16.61 million and approximately $23,004.03 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00031742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00042509 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022998 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00218347 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,484.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00244234 USD and is up 8.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,751.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

