Maple (MPL) Trading Down 8.5% This Week

Maple (MPL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Maple coin can currently be bought for $5.29 or 0.00022741 BTC on major exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $20.49 million and $635,821.22 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maple Coin Profile

Maple’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

