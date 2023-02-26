Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Maravai LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,150,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,720 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,178,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,911,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,967,000 after acquiring an additional 326,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,326,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,198,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after acquiring an additional 222,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

