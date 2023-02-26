MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,231,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,020 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.27% of MarketAxess worth $273,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in MarketAxess by 70.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,145,000 after buying an additional 16,923 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MarketAxess by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 41.8% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,622,000 after buying an additional 44,505 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in MarketAxess by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its position in MarketAxess by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.09.

MKTX stock opened at $346.62 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $390.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 0.74.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

