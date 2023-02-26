Mask Network (MASK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $255.87 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $255.87 million and approximately $62.55 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for about $3.75 or 0.00016001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mask Network

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

