Mason Capital Management LLC Has $7.10 Million Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Mason Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,345,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,331,329 shares during the period. Ferroglobe accounts for about 2.8% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mason Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Ferroglobe worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

GSM stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $934.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.26. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

GSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

