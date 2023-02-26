Matson (NYSE:MATX) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Stephens

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Matson from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Matson stock opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Matson will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 92.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 300.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 1,573.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

