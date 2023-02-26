Medifast (NYSE:MED) PT Lowered to $94.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $106.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.72 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of MED opened at $109.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.32 and a 200-day moving average of $118.26. Medifast has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $197.19. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,695.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medifast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Medifast by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Medifast by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.