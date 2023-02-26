Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

