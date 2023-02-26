MELD (MELD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.57 Million

MELD (MELD) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, MELD has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MELD token can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. MELD has a market capitalization of $30.11 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,203,970 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01849306 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,548,284.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

