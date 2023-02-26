MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.14 EPS

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14, Briefing.com reports. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,156.88 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,275.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,038.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $950.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,909,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,553,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,658,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 454.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,127,000 after purchasing an additional 36,670 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,260.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

